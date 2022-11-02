Domestically, there has been ongoing concern about the availability and accessibility of fertiliser for Irish farmers.

Last weekend, António Guterres, United Nations secretary general, gave his full support to both the now suspended Black Sea Grain Initiative and a separate agreement signed with the Russian Federation on grain and fertiliser.

The aim of both agreements is that food and fertilisers reach global markets at a pace and price that averts a global food crisis and to ensure food security.

Domestically, there has been ongoing concern about the availability and accessibility of fertiliser for Irish farmers. The national fodder and food security committee has advised farmers to purchase 20% to 30% of next year’s fertiliser requirement to avoid being left without product next spring.

Legitimacy of imports

At the same time, concerns have continued to be raised by some in the fertiliser industry that the 42,000t of fertiliser imported from Russia to Belview port last week breached EU sanctions law. This is despite public comments from both An Taoiseach and the Minister for Agriculture confirming that fertiliser is exempt from the sanctions regime.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal last week, Eamonn Galavan, managing director of Nitrofert (the company that imported this fertiliser), said the shipments are fully within the law and made as part of EU quota.

Irish Farmers Journal analysis shows that an additional 60,000t of Russian fertiliser was brought into Ireland by Irish importers between March and August, according to CSO data.

Russian fertiliser imports

While almost 60,000t landed between March and August 2022, almost two-thirds of this was in March.

Some or all of this product was likely to be at sea at the time of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The imposition of sanctions may in fact have disrupted payment for some or all of this product. However, a further 20,000t of urea were imported into Ireland during the summer months, almost 14,000t in May and a further 6,000t in July.

Both Tirlán and Kerry Agribusiness have confirmed they will not buy Russian fertiliser

It is likely that this product was for the coming season and may have been sold or is currently being marketed.

In total, 100,000t of Russian fertiliser have landed in Ireland since the start of the war.

The heightened attention regarding the most recent shipments has prompted farmers and agribusinesses to consider if they would handle or use this Russian product.

Both Tirlán and Kerry Agribusiness have confirmed they will not buy Russian fertiliser.

Yet, 60,000t have already been imported, much of which is likely to have been used by farmers with no negative attention.

Rebeca Grynspan, head of the UN trade and development agency, warned this week of the “fertiliser crunch” with high prices affecting farmers and which could impact availability of staple foods. She said the focus has been on finding solutions so that key markets will be able to access Russian fertiliser.

Confidence required

For farmers, availing of Russian fertiliser poses two issues – does it comply with sanctions law and am I conscientiously comfortable buying it?

At the very least, farmers deserve clarity and confidence regarding the legality of Russian fertiliser that is currently trading and has traded on the Irish market. After that, they can decide if they will utilise the product.

The Government’s national fodder and food security committee should seek to bring closure to this issue given the availability concerns.