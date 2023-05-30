BISS and other area-based schemes have seen a total of 128,712 farmers apply Photo: Ramona Farrelly

The new Basic Income Support for Sustainable (BISS) and other area-based schemes have seen a total of 128,712 farmers apply before the deadline of 29 May, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

The Department of Agriculture has published the scheme breakdown with the total applications submitted being 125,827, excluding 2,885 temporary reference number applications.

BISS and the Complementary Redistribution Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) both had the same number of 124,664 applicants apply.

The eco scheme had fewer applications than BISS, with 121,603 applying for it and 117,546 applying for the areas of natural constraint (ANC) payment.

'Pleased'

The Minister said he is “particularly pleased” with the uptake on the eco scheme, with over 96% of farmers choosing to participate.

“This demonstrates farmers’ willingness to undertake actions that are beneficial for the climate and the environment.

“We want every eligible farmer to maximise their payments, because everyone in the Department knows how crucial they are to so many farm families,” he said.

Late applications will be accepted after the 29 May closing date, but there will be a 1% per day penalty charged.

If farmers wish to make amendments, they can do so online at Agfood until Tuesday 14 June without any penalty.