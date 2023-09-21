Farmers with 40 calves and carrying out the IBR blood testing action can draw down the maximum payment of €1,700 exclusive of compliance costs. \ Philip Doyle

In excess of 13,000 farmers have applied for the National Beef Welfare Scheme to date, the latest figures available from the Department of Agriculture show.

The deadline for submitting applications is 11.59pm on Tuesday 26 September with no facility available for the submission of late applications.

The scheme provides payment of €35 per eligible calf (born from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023) up to a maximum of 40 calves (maximum payment of €1,400) in return for completing the meal feeding action.

The payment for IBR testing is €120 where two to six animals are tested, €180 where seven to 10 animals are tested, €250 where 11 to 15 animals are tested and €300 where 16 to 20 animals are tested. The deadline for submission of IBR blood samples by a farmer’s vet to an accredited laboratory is 5.30pm on 1 November.