Over 130 classic tractors, commercial vehicles, motorbikes and collectors’ items are set to go under the hammer at the Cheffins vintage sale this Friday 21 and Saturday 22 July.

Taking place at the firm’s sale ground at Sutton, near Ely, the auction firm has said it will be one of the largest auctions in the vintage calendar.

Highlights among the tractors include a 1975 Ford 7000, which was refurbished 25 years ago and has been unused for the past 20 years, which has an estimate of £15,000 to £18,000 (€17,300 to €20,765); a Marshall Model M, estimate of £15,000 to £18,000 (€17,300 to €20,765); a 1949 Field Marshall Series II Contractors which has an estimate of £10,000 to £12,000 (€11,535 to €13,840); and a Field Marshall Series II, estimated at £9,000 to £11,000 (€10,380 to €12,690), which have all come from a single owner collection of over 15 tractors based in Northamptonshire.

This rarely used 1988 Lamborghini tractor will be sure to draw attention.

Other highly collectable tractors on offer include a 1967 Ferrari 76 articulated tractor, with only just over 2,000 hours on the clock, and a 1988 Lamborghini tractor, which has been barely used.

Other lots

The motorbike section sees over 60 vintage and collectors’ examples, consigned from private enthusiasts. The motorbikes on offer range from as early as the 1920s through to the early 2000s. The automobilia section spans some 120 lots.

Head of machinery division at Cheffins Oliver Godfrey said: “The July catalogue sees something for everyone, with rare and unusual collectable tractors for the true enthusiasts, through to some excellent paddock tractors.

"With both refurbishment opportunities and beautifully maintained examples, there is plenty for buyers to choose from with estimates ranging from £2,000 to £40,000.”

This 1967 Ferrari 76 articulated tractor has only just over 2,000 hours on the clock.

The sale will take place on Friday 21 July (live and online auction for literature, models, bygones, etc) and live on Saturday 22 July (tractors, motorcycles, automobilia, vehicles, implements, etc) at the Cheffins Machinery Saleground, Sutton, near Ely, CB6 2QT.