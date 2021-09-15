Over 1,200 farmers have drawn down loans to a value of €135.4m under the Future Growth Loan Scheme.

Almost 2,500 farmers have been approved for loans under the scheme as of 30 June this year.

Overall, the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector applied for 2,634 loans from the scheme as of the end of June 2021. Four of these were deemed ineligible.

Of the loans approved, some 1,269 were drawn, with a value of over €145m. Loans from the sector accounted for 41% of all loans.

Of this figure, 2,470 of these loans came from farmers with 1,208 of the loans drawn with a value of €135.4m. Food businesses accounted for 963 approved loans.

Loan spending

Some 640 farmers spent €73.4m on improving the overall performance and sustainability of their farms under the scheme.

A total of 418 farmers spent €48.1m on improving farm infrastructure and another €10.6m was spent on improving the natural environment.

A total of €1.7m was spent on the “restoration of production potentially damaged by natural disasters” and over €757,000 went on achieving agri-environmental improvements.