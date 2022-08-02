This year’s National Charolais Show will take place at the FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore. There are 22 pedigree and six championships. The total prize fund is over €13,000.

With over 150 cattle entered, judging will take place across two rings on the day. The last Charolais champion to be crowned in Tullamore was Crossane Niamh, exhibited by the Leitrim-based McGovern brothers.

Judge for the males will be Raymond Irvine from Ballindalloch, Scotland. Raymond and his father, John, are the owners of the famous Inverlochy herd. Two Inverlochy bulls have stood in AI in Ireland, Inverlochy Gurkha and Inverlochy Ferdie. They have sold bulls to £12,000gns at the Stirling bull sales in Scotland. John and Raymond Irvine have judged in Ireland on many occasions.

In the female ring, it will be the job of well-known breeder Tracey Gunn.

Tracey, along with her husband Dave, manages the famous Balthayock Herd for Major David Walter and is no stranger to the Tullamore Show ring, having judged in Ireland on many occasions before.

Three commercial Charolais classes will also be up for grabs, with a whopping combined prize fund of €3,700.

They are the best Charolais cross heifer or bullock with no more than two permanent teeth, best Charolais cross female calf under 375kg and best Charolais cross male calf under 425kg.