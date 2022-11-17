The sale entry has increased from 91 head across 12 breeds in 2021 to over 150 head across 14 breeds for the 2022 sale. / David Ruffles

The rare and minority breed sale, comprising over 150 ewes, hoggets and ewe lambs, takes place in Golden Vale Mart Tullamore Mart on Saturday 26 November.

The sale is being organised by sheep farmer Jim Croke under the banner of Croke Promotions, with viewing taking place from 11am to 12.30pm and the sale from 1pm sharp.

There are 14 breeds entered again, but the number of sheep on offer has increased significantly from the 91 sheep entered in the inaugural sale in 2021 to over 150 head for the 2022 sale.

Blue Texel sheep are the main breed on offer, with 30 head entered for sale. / David Ruffles

The sheep breeds entered and the number of each breed is listed alphabetically as follows: Border Leicester (7), Blue Texel (30), Clun Forest (4), Dassenkop (6), Dutch Spotted (20), Easycare (3), Herdwick (21), Jacob (16), Kerry Hill (5), Rouge de l’Ouest (7), Ryeland (5), Soay (13), Wensleydale (1) and Zwartbles (9).