The rare and minority breed sale, comprising over 150 ewes, hoggets and ewe lambs, takes place in Golden Vale Mart Tullamore Mart on Saturday 26 November.
The sale is being organised by sheep farmer Jim Croke under the banner of Croke Promotions, with viewing taking place from 11am to 12.30pm and the sale from 1pm sharp.
There are 14 breeds entered again, but the number of sheep on offer has increased significantly from the 91 sheep entered in the inaugural sale in 2021 to over 150 head for the 2022 sale.
The sheep breeds entered and the number of each breed is listed alphabetically as follows: Border Leicester (7), Blue Texel (30), Clun Forest (4), Dassenkop (6), Dutch Spotted (20), Easycare (3), Herdwick (21), Jacob (16), Kerry Hill (5), Rouge de l’Ouest (7), Ryeland (5), Soay (13), Wensleydale (1) and Zwartbles (9).
