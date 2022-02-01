A total of €185.9m in EU funds has been allocated for promotion campaigns which will help find new markets for EU agricultural products.

Welcoming the call for the 2022 promotion campaigns, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that 70% to 85% EU co-financing will be available for successful projects.

“This is a highly competitive fund with EU co-financing of 70% to 85% available for successful projects aimed at finding new markets and promoting EU agri-food products on either third country markets or within the EU, with industry funding the balance.

"These kind of campaigns aim to highlight the high safety and quality standards of EU agri-food products, their diversity and traditional aspects," Minister McConalogue said.

Wide range

The calls are open to a wide range of bodies, such as trade bodies, producer organisations and agri-food groups responsible for promotion activities.

These campaigns falls under the EU promotion regulations and are set to take place next year.

As in 2021, there is a focus on promoting products and methods that support the aims of the wider EU policies, such as the Green Deal and the Farm to Fork Strategy, the Department of Agriculture has said in a statement.

Applications should be submitted by 21 April 2022 directly to REA, the EU agency in charge of the call, via a dedicated electronic portal. Following an evaluation process by REA, a commission decision will be taken in autumn 2022 on proposals to be funded.

These programmes will commence in 2023. Detailed information is available at www.agriculture.gov.ie.