The number of applications submitted to the Sheep Improvement Scheme has surpassed participation rates in the Sheep Welfare Scheme. \ Ramona Farrelly

The number of applications submitted under the Sheep Improvement Scheme by the 9 January closing date was recorded at in excess of 19,100 farmers.

The scheme, which replaces the Sheep Welfare Scheme, under the CAP strategic plan 2023-2027 begins on 1 February 2023, with year one running until 31 December 2023.

The four subsequent years will run for the full calendar year.

Administration

The Department says that this will make administration of the scheme much more straight forward and will be well worth dealing with some of the challenges arising from year one not running for a full calendar year.

The main issue here concerns farmers selecting the option of pregnancy scanning and not being in a position to complete this task in year one.

As reported in recent weeks, the Department will soon write to such applicants who have not selected the option of purchasing a genotyped ram in year one, giving these farmers the option to select a different action in year one.