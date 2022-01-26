It should also be noted that from 2020 onwards, a valid sprayer certificate “shall not exceed three years”. \ Philip Doyle

Over 2,000 sprayers which were tested and certified in 2016 or before are due to be tested again before 2022. This is because these Pesticide Application Equipment Test certificates expire after five years and they must be retested.

It should also be noted that from 2020 onwards, a valid sprayer certificate “shall not exceed three years”, which will mean retesting every three years or sooner.

The sprayer certificate, which will be dated by the month and year of issue, now needs to updated on sprayers which were tested initially during 2015 and 2016.

A valid sprayer certificate is very important in the event of a cross compliance inspection.

The date of the previous test can be found on the sticker placed and dated on the sprayer when it was first certified

So farmers who had a sprayer tested during or prior to 2016, must ensure that their sprayer has been retested for the 2022 spraying season. The date of the previous test can be found on the sticker placed and dated on the sprayer when it was first certified.

This will show the date when the current certificate was issued.

The month and year will be shown as holes punched in the sticker which was placed on the sprayer at the last test. The sprayer tester should also provide the owner with a copy of the test report, which will have the date the sprayer was tested.

A further 2,500 sprayers that were tested in 2017 must be re-tested during 2022.

Also, “new” sprayers that were purchased in 2017, 2018 and 2019, that were not previously tested, are now due to be tested and certified in 2022. Sprayers tested in 2018 and 2019 will have to be tested before January 2023 if they are still in use.

A list of the currently approved equipment inspectors can be found on the Department of Agriculture website: https://www.pcs.agriculture.gov.ie/sud/equipmentinspectors/