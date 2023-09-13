From 20 November 2023 any person using a quad/ATV for work must wear appropriate PPE, including a helmet.

There have been in excess of 2,300 applications submitted to date under the National Farm Safety Measure 2023. The measure, which is funded by the National Exchequer, will provide 60% grant aid for the purchase of a quad bike/all-terrain vehicle (ATV) up to a maximum spend of €150 – ie grant aid of up to €90.

Grant aid is provided for a maximum of two helmets per applicant.

The level of grant aid for PTO shaft covers is also 60%, up to a maximum spend of €100 – ie grant aid of up to €60 per cover. Applicants can purchase a maximum of four PTO shaft covers. Applications (expressions of interest) for grant aid and payment claims must be submitted through the Department of Agriculture’s online agfood.ie facility.

The closing date for submitting an expression of interest is 29 September, with this date also the final date for submitting payment claims. It is worth noting that from 20 November 2023 it is mandatory for any person using quads/ATVs for work to undergo training and to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including a helmet.