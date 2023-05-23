Farmers who have applied to SCEP are encouraged to now ensure scheme adherence by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Over 20,000 suckler farmers applied to the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) before Monday night’s deadline, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

The scheme, aimed at improving the sustainability of the Irish suckler herd, first opened for applications on 20 March.

The farmer uptake - bang on target for the scheme when first announced - “clearly demonstrates the level of interest suckler farmers have in improving the environmental and economic sustainability of the national beef herd”, the Minister said.

Minister McConalogue said it “demonstrates the importance of strong national and EU support for the suckler herd”.

Payment

SCEP will reward participant farmers with a payment of €150/cow on the first 22 cows in their suckler herd and €120/cow thereafter.

This compares with €90/cow on the first 10 cows and €80/cow thereafter in the scheme’s predecessor, the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP).

“This is a clear commitment by me and the Government in supporting our excellent suckler farmers,” Minister McConalogue added.

Reminder

The Minister reminded farmers to be mindful of ensuring they now meet both the eligibility requirements and the compliance requirements of the suckler scheme.

This, he said, will be important to ensure farmers receive their maximum eligible payment.

Applicants are reminded to:

Ensure they calve down a minimum of 50% of the yearly reference number they applied for, between 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023.

Ensure they are in the Bord Bia Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) by 16 October 2023 at the very latest.

Ensure they submit their BISS application by midnight 29 May 2023.

Failure to meet one or more of these three eligibility criteria will result in no payment and removal from SCEP, the Department warned.