The call for submissions was opened under the European Innovation Partnership Initiative (EIP).

Twenty-four groups around the country have been allocated a total of €3m by the Department of Agriculture to carry out biodiversity projects following an open call for projects earlier this year.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Senator Pippa Hackett announced the successful applicants to the call on Friday.

The funding available was originally set at €1.25m, but was increased to €3m after the 54 applications received by the Department signalled a potential for broadening the scope of the initiative.

Co Clare projects have been awarded a total of five funding allocations under the initiative, while four of the projects funded are based in Co Cork.

A further five projects will cross county borders, with one of these the all-Ireland soil biodiversity programme.

Project details

Protecting Farmland Pollinators, Co Kildare - €59,553.

Great Yellow Bumble Bee Conservation Group, Co Mayo - €110,595.

The Burren Pine Farm Project Operational Group, Co Clare - €71,760.

Teagasc Comeragh Hill Sheep Discussion Group, Co Waterford - €118,720.

IRD Duhallow, Co Cork - €198,870.

Illuan Farm-Forest Alliance, Co Clare - €164,215.

Caomhnú Árann, Aran Islands - €71,110.

Inland Fisheries Ireland, counties Meath and Cavan - €184,698.

Lárionad Acmhainní Nádúrtha Ctr, Co Donegal - €162,000.

Mulcair Catchment Ltd, counties Limerick and Tipperary - €166,749.

Ballyhoura Development CLG, Co Limerick - €95,000.

Ballyhoura Development CLG, counties Cork and Limerick - €80,000.

Talamh Beo Core, all Ireland - €215,775.

Carbery Group, Co Cork - €80,306.

South Kerry Development Partnership, Co Kerry - €128,550.

Trees on the Land, midlands, south and east of Ireland - €79,000.

Inagh EIP, Co Clare - €181,450.

Farming with Nature, Co Cork - €111,000.

O’Moore Dairy Discussion Group, Co Laois - €85,000.

Loop Head Together, Co Clare - €76,000.

Oriel River Catchments & Coastal Association, Co Louth - €67,766.

Inishowen River Trust, Co Donegal - €132,870.

Shanakyle Bog Restoration Group, Co Clare - €50,000.

Ballymoney Community Group, Co Wexford - €51,847.

“I was determined to see small-scale projects be supported so that a wider range of farmers and groups could avail of all the progress that has been made over the past few years,” the minister said.

“The response we got to the call proves there is huge concern about and interest in biodiversity in Ireland and I am delighted that in response to it I was able to make more funding available,” she continued.

“My Department is viewed across the EU as a leader in how we implement and fund our major EIPs. Now we are going to see smaller ones, with local results-based actions, also making a real difference to the environment.

“I am very excited to see the wonderful projects that this call is going to fund.

“It is really positive to see the ideas so many small farm and community groups have come up with to impact positively on their own local environment,” the minister said.