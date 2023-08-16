2002 JCB Fastrac 3185 in original condition with 5,500 hours and one owner from new.

Hennessy Auctioneers returns with its August monthly online machinery auction scheduled to take place this Saturday 19 August from 10am.

This month’s auction of over 700 lots is set to include a number of smaller special dispersal sale items.

Of the 700 lots catalogued, 250 are tools and are currently on sale live via the timed format on LSL.

The remaining 500 lots of larger machinery will be sold via live auction on LSL on Saturday from the firm’s auction yard at the old equestrian centre in Portlaoise (R32 HY05).

All items can be viewed from 9am to 6pm on Thursday and Friday, as well as on Saturday from 8am. Interested parties must be registered and have paid the €250 refundable deposit in advance of Saturday’s sale.

Over 20 tractors will go under the hammer, in addition to all types of farm machinery, plant and livestock equipment.

Some of the larger-ticket items catalogued so far include a 2002 JCB Fastrac 3185 in original condition with 5,500 hours and one owner from new; a 2005 New Holland TM175 with 10,700 hours; a new, unused Broughan 24ft tandem-axle bale trailer; a 1990 John Deere 3650 4WD; a 2020 Kuhn GMD 3111 10ft mounted disc mower; a McConnel PA59E hedge cutter; a 2019 Bobcat E27z mini digger with 3,200 hours with one owner from new; an Abbey 2090 side spreader; a 2021 Tuffmac 14ft livestock trailer; and an NC 32ft tandem-axle bale trailer.

