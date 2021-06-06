Brexit negotiations and the Northern Ireland Protocol are once again in the spotlight. \ Philip Doyle

Estimates suggest that the number of export certificates needed for Irish goods going to Britain or across the British landbridge will be in excess of 200,000 this year.

In comparison, just 20,000 were needed last year. The estimates suggest that 192,000 export certs will be needed for goods going from Ireland to Britain and another 42,000 exports certs will be needed for Irish goods using Britain as a landbridge.

The figures were revealed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney in a parliamentary question from TD Bernard Durkan.

A large part of the these checks are on goods that involved agricultural and food produce, such as cheese.

“It should be noted that as the UK is now a third country, customs and SPS formalities are now an integral part of trade with Britain. In practical terms, this means there will never be a scenario where 100% of goods arriving into Ireland from Britain will be able to move as seamlessly as they did when the UK was an EU member.

“A range of Government financial, advisory and upskilling supports are available, including training and grants, to assist businesses in dealing with these changes. Further information on these supports is set out at gov.ie/Brexit,” Minister Coveney said.

