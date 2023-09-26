Conor Melvin and Hannah Clancy with the intermediate female calf champion, Goodmoove Tequilla Sunrise. \ Alfie Shaw

Michael Grant and Tommy Friel with the junior male calf champion, Maghermore Ultan. \ Alfie Shaw

The National Charolais Calf Show has become an earmark event in Charolais enthusiasts’ calendars.

It saw just over 200 Charolais calves on display with spectators travelling from all over Ireland to witness the event.

Male calves

Junior champion

In the male section, the junior championship was awarded to Michael Grant with his February 2023-born bull, Maghermore Ultan. Ultan is a Clenagh Lyle son, bred from an Inverlochy Ferdie dam.

The reserve junior championship in the male section was won by Paul and Eugene Burke for their February 2023-born bull calf, Inismurray Umar ET. Umar is a son of Whitecliffe James and was bred from an Excellent dam.

Intermediate champion

The Intermediate male championship was won by Crossane4 Unique ET from the herd of Eoin McGovern. Unique is a January 2023-born bull and sired by Goldstar Echo. He was bred from a Thrunton Bonjovi dam.

Eoin McGovern and Greenvale Animal Feed sponsor Cormac Dolan with the intermediate male calf champion, Crossane4 Unique ET. \ Alfie Shaw

The reserve intermediate championships was awarded to Michael and Cathal Daly with their October 2022-born bull, Tullaghan Tiger Roll.

Tiger Roll is a son of Goldstar Othello and was bred from a Blelack Digger cow.

Senior champion

The senior championship and the Christy Comerford memorial trophy was awarded to the October 2022-born bull, Corney Toby from the herd of David Magee. Toby is a Goldstar Hugo 2 ET son and was bred from a Texan-Gie dam.

David Magee and Greenvale Animal Feed sponsor Cormac Dolan with the senior male calf champion, Corney Toby. \ Alfie Shaw

The reserve championship in this section was awarded to Ballinderry Tubber from the herd of Michael Stephens. Tubber is a September 2023-born bull sired by Thrunton Officer and his maternal grand sire is Camber Liam.

Females

Junior champion

The junior female championship saw a number of very sweet young females battle it out for the championship title, but on the day is was Brendan and Niall Canning Sagesse Ulrica ET that took the top spot.

Niall and Áine Canning and Greenvale Animal Feed sponsor Cormac Dolan with the junior female calf champion, Sagesse Ulrika ET. \ Alfie Shaw

The January 2023-born heifer is an embryo from the famous Grangewood Jolly Holly, a Goldstar Echo daughter and is herself sired by Jaquard.

Conor Melvin and Hannah Clancy with the intermediate female calf champion, Goodmoove Tequilla Sunrise. \ Alfie Shaw

The reserve junior championship title saw the top spot go to John O’Grady’s Glenree Usha. The Clenagh Mischeif 2 ET daughter, born in February 2023, was bred from a Thrunton Voldemort dam.

Intermediate championship

The intermediate championship was a favourite of the day from the herd of Conor Melvin with Goodmoove Tequilla Sunrise ET. The November 2022-born heifer is a Neptune daughter bred from a Texan-Gie dam. She was recently purchased by Eddie Daly.

Standing in reserve in this section was Martin Ryan with his November 2022-born calf, Goldstar Tiffany ET. Tiffany is a Ballym Mylove heifer bred from a Majesteux dam.

Senior championship

The senior championship was won by Jim Geoghegan’s September 2022-born heifer Lisnagre Triona ET. Triona is a Horace JD daughter and her maternal grandsire is the renowned Major.

Jim Geoghegan with the senior female calf champion, Lisnagre Triona ET. \ Swarber Photography

Scooping the reserve championship in the senior section was Bernadette Dunne with her Ocean-sired September 2022-born heifer, Crockaun Timeless.