Over €209,000 was announced on 21 June by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys to upgrade and enhance 23 walking trails across the country.

The funding, under the Walks Scheme, will improve trail surfaces and deliver additional seating and signage for the benefit of walkers, tourists and families alike.

A number of trails and walks will also be rerouted to improve their safety and to protect the rural countryside.

Under the Walks Scheme, funding is provided to farmers and other landholders to maintain the trails that travel through their land.

Funding is also provided to local development companies for the management of the scheme and the upkeep of the trails.

The projects are led by local development companies in collaboration with landowners, community trail management organisations and other stakeholders.

Funding beneficiaries

The projects receiving funding include:

Co Offaly: €10,000 for Offaly Way - maintenance and repair of two pedestrian bridges.

Co Kerry: €10,000 for Glanageenty Loops - provision of safety fencing to protect the trail.

Co Roscommon: €10,000 for Lung Lough Gara Way - installation of boardwalk across a bog section to improve walking experience.

Co Mayo: €10,000 for Croagh Patrick Heritage Trail - reroute at Knockraha with relocation of an existing walkway bridge and drainage installed.

Co Waterford: €10,000 for St Declan’s Way - resurfacing of trail and installation of drainage at Cush of Grange.

Co Cork: €10,000 for Slí Gaeltacht Mhuscraí - works include cutting back growth from path edges, installation of fencing, pedestrian gates and resurfacing of a short reroute of the trail.

I’m pleased too that these projects will be delivered through local contractors

Minister Humphreys said: “Our walkways and outdoor trails really showcase the unique beauty of our rural towns and villages.

"They are hugely popular assets among families, hikers, cyclists and tourists alike and it’s therefore so important that we continuously maintain and protect them.

“I’m pleased too that these projects will be delivered through local contractors and workers, therefore providing a boost to our rural economies,” she said.

Minister Humphreys also said that outdoor recreation tourism is a growing sector internationally and has the potential to have major economic spin-off benefits for our rural towns and villages.

“I would encourage everyone to visit their local trails to see the fantastic work that is being done in conjunction with our farmers and landowners,” she concluded.