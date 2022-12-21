Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced payments totalling €20m across three tillage schemes this week.
Payments totalling €9m commenced on Wednesday to 3,100 farmers under the Tillage Incentive Scheme. There were 4,081 applicants in 2022 and the Department reports that another €1m in payments will continue to be paid to eligible participants “as quickly as possible”. Earlier this week, there was €10.6m paid to approximately 2,400 tillage farmers under the Straw Incorporation Measure and €3.2m paid to about 1,000 farmers under the Protein Aid Scheme.
Meanwhile, there was almost €12m paid to 3,300 farmers under the Results Based Environment-Agri Pilot (REAP). This represents 90% of the 3,650 scheme participants.
