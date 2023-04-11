This Roadless Ploughmaster 6/4 has an estimate of £35,000 - £40,000.

Over 2,600 classic tractors, motorbikes and collectors’ items will go under the hammer at the Cheffins Vintage Sale on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 April. The auction house claims it is one of Europe’s largest auctions in the vintage calendar in 2023.

This 1919 International Junior has an estimate of £14,000 - £16,000.

Highlights among the tractors include a Roadless Ploughmaster 6/4, which has an estimate of £35,000 – £40,000. This is followed by a 1919 International Junior and a 1920 International Titan, both of which have estimates of £14,000 – £16,000. Also on offer is a 1975 Ford 7000, with only 6,334 hours on the clock.

This 1920 International Titan has an estimate of £14,000 - £16,000.

Previously used as a company demonstrator, it is described as being in clean and original condition and has an estimate of £25,000-30,000.

The auction will take place at the Cheffins Machinery Saleground.