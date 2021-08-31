The total value of the drugs is estimated at over €2.1m.

On Monday 30 August, Gardaí in Portlaoise seized over €2m worth of cannabis after responding to a report of unusual activity in a rural road in Emo, Co Laois. Gardaí conducted a search of a storage facility and the surrounding areas and noticed pallets with boxes of vegetables which had been unloaded from an articulated truck.

Following a search of the boxes, packages containing 121kg of cannabis herb were discovered. The total value of the drugs is estimated at over €2.1 million.

One man aged in his 20s is currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under drug trafficking legislation.

The seizure is part of An Garda Síochána’s national anti-drugs strategy, Operation Tara. Investigations are ongoing.