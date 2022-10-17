There are currently 933 approved afforestation licences, with just under 7,000ha ready for planting, according to the Department. \ Donal Magner

More than 3,600 new forestry licenses have been issued by the Department of Agriculture this year to date, a 34% increase on the same period in 2021.

With the higher output, Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett has suggested the Department has “turned the corner with forest licensing this year”.

The figures were contained in the Forestry Licensing Plan 2022 third quarter (Q3) update, published on Monday.

The Department says it issued 3,629 licences to the end of September, which is 92% of the target for this point in the year as set out in the plan.

The number of applications received year to date is 2,658, which means that licenses issued are 40% higher than applications received.

The number of licenses issued in the third quarter of 2022 alone was 1,180, some 90% of the target for July, August and September.

Afforestation

On afforestation, figures from the quarterly update show that there are currently 933 approved afforestation licences, with just under 7,000ha ready for planting.

The most recent increase in afforestation licences is a 47% rise compared with the same period in 2021.

Overall, the number of applications the Department has on hand for processing has dropped from 4,801 at the end of 2021 to 3,133 in Q3, which is a net reduction of 1,668. This is inclusive of 1,580 new applications received in Q3.

There were 2,512 felling licences issued by the end of September. \ Philip Doyle

Of these 1,580 new applications received in Q3, some 117 were afforestation, 1,334 were felling and 39 were forest roads applications.

Felling

In relation to felling, overall felling licence output at the end of the third quarter is on target, the Department says, with 2,512 licences issued from the 2,535 aimed for.

Private felling significantly exceeded Coillte felling in Q3, with 472 private licenses versus 294 Coillte licenses granted.

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett. \ Philip Doyle

Minister Hackett said: “The backlog in licence applications continues to drop, with faster turnaround times for new applicants.

“A new forestry programme for the period 2023 to 2027 is in the final stages of development and the Department is engaging intensively with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform to finalise grant and premium rates for the new programme, subject to State aid approval from the European Commission."