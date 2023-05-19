The Cooley Sheep Breeders Association is holding a special sale of ewes with lambs at foot on Saturday 20 May at noon in Carnaross Mart, Co Meath.

The sale possesses what is likely to be the largest entry of ewes with lambs at foot offered in any mart this spring, with in excess of 300 lots on offer.

Association member John Wehrly says: “The sale is similar to the association’s breeding and store lamb sales, in that there will be sheep of all breeds on offer.

"The ewes and lambs have been bred on the Cooley Peninsula, with ewes possessing good maternal traits and providing customers with an excellent opportunity to get their hands on decent sheep that will do a great thrive from here on.”

Example ewe breeds include Cheviot, Mule, Scottish Blackface, Hiltex, Suffolk-cross, Blue Texel and many more. The sale will also be available via the LSL online sales platform.

Cooley Sheep Breeders

The Cooley Sheep Breeders Association comprises of members farming on the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth. The association has become well known for its annual breeding sale of ewe hoggets and ewe lambs which takes place on the first Saturday in September.

The sale is heading in to its 13th year and is unique from the point of view in that it is the only sale which takes place on a greenfield site.

A huge effort from members and a strong community spirit witnesses a field on the Greenore Road in Carlingford transform into a one-day mart, complete with penning to hold 4,000 sheep, a sales ring and marquee.

For further information on the ewe and lamb sale, contact John Wehrly on 086-812 2485 or Conor McCann on 086-368 8013.