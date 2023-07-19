Over 300 landowners got in touch with house builder Glenveagh to register their interest in upfront non-refundable deposits and higher than market land prices to part with farmland for housing.

Over 300 landowners contacted property developer Glenveagh to register their interest in upfront non-refundable deposits and higher than market land prices to part with farmland for housing, following a campaign by the developer.

Several transactions are either completed or in advanced negotiations, Eoin Hughes, investment director with Glenveagh told the Irish Farmers Journal.

When asked how much land Glenveagh has acquired, Hughes said that it would be “premature” to start talking about specific figures of land acquired at this stage.

“By the end of 2023, Glenveagh expects to have secured agreements to deliver several hundred high-quality, sustainable and affordable homes in flourishing communities,” he said.

Glenveagh would not be drawn on how much money it had parted with in retainers and payments for farmers, stating that “commercial agreements are confidential and we therefore cannot disclose this information”.

“The best thing to arise from the campaign was the significant engagement with landowners. We have built strong relationships with a number of farmers, and their families throughout the country, many of whom will potentially be impacted by the residential zoned land tax or land value sharing tax,” he said.

Further activity

Hughes added that based on the response of the campaign to date, Glenveagh has seen that “there are landowners with suitably zoned land who are unsure how to move forward to develop that land and actually get the homes built, and we will support this campaign with further activity in the future”.