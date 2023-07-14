Over 4,500 farmers benefited from the Farm Assist social welfare payment in 2022. However, this figure has dropped by 10% compared with 2021.

In 2022, 4,501 farmers drew down Farm Assist and in 2021, the figure was 5,004, the Department of Social Protection's annual report on social welfare services shows.

There has been a 20% drop in the number of farmers drawing down the payment since 2020.

The largest cohort of farmers in the scheme are located in Donegal with 927, while Mayo is the next-biggest county with 671.

Counties Tipperary, Leitrim, Kerry, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Sligo and Monaghan all had over 100 people drawing down the payment.

Apart from Dublin, Laois and Meath are the lowest, with just 35 farmers in each benefiting from the scheme.

Means tested

Farm Assist is a means-tested payment for farmers who are low earners that thousands of farmers benefit from annually.

To qualify for the payment, you must be a farmer, be farming land in the State, be aged between 18 and 66 and satisfy a means test.

The majority of farmers on Farm Assist are male (4,027), while less than 10% are female (426).

Over 32% of the farmers in the scheme are aged 60 and over, while just 2% of them are under the age of 29.