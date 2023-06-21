Some of the new applicants were previous members of SBLAS, whose certifications had expired. \ Donal O' Leary

A total of 4,803 new applicants have applied to the Bord Bia Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) to date this year.

The increase is being driven by the new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP), which requires farmers to be a member of the SBLAS.

Of the 4,803 farmers, 1,190 new entrants applied to Bord Bia in May, which coincided with the deadline to apply for SCEP at the end of that month.

Currently, there are 54,155 farmers who are in SBLAS, a Bord Bia spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal.

“There are 52,110 certified beef producers and 42,273 certified beef-only producers in the SBLAS,” the spokesperson said.

They added that some of the new applicants were previous members of SBLAS, whose certifications had expired, and that “not all are new entrants as a result of SCEP”.

