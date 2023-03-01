Items were available to view last week at the sales yard in Clogher, Co Tyrone.

Over 400 items were listed in the catalogue for the latest monthly machinery sale organised by Co Tyrone-based auctioneers R.A. Noble and Co.

The wide range of available lots included everything from a very fresh New Holland TM140 to a selection of used grease guns.

The sales yard in Clogher was open last week for potential bidders to view items. An online timed auction then opened on Thursday and closed two days later on Saturday evening.

Before the auction starts, sellers set a reserve for each lot, which is the minimum price that the item must make for it to be sold.

When the auction begins, bidders can set a maximum price that they are prepared to pay for a particular item, although no one else can see this.

You can then start bidding below your maximum price and a new bid can automatically be put down on your behalf if someone else beats your previous bid, up until your maximum price is reached.

A simple colour coded system is used to show bidders the progress of the sale. The colour green means that the reserve price has been met and you are currently the highest bidder.

Amber means you are the highest bidder but the reserve has not been met, so you need to bid again to secure the item. Finally, red means you are no longer the highest bidder and need to bid again.

While the online bidding process concluded on Saturday evening, auctioneer Stephen Keys has continued to liaise with sellers and bidders this week about some items that were close to meeting their reserve price.

Auctioneer Stephen Keys from R.A Noble and Co.

This New Holland TM140 has 6,576 hours, was registered in December 2006 and made £24,600 plus VAT.

The reserve price for this Redrock 2020 slurry pump was not met during the online sale.

This Fiat 90-90 sold for £7,350 with no VAT.

During online bidding, the reserve price for this Ferguson T20 diesel tractor was not met.

This calving gate sold for £430.

This New Holland baler sold for £230 plus VAT.