Hennessy Auctioneers are set to host their regular online monthly machinery auction on Saturday 20 November at the old mart in Portlaoise (Eircode R32 WT10).
With over 400 lots up for grabs, the auction is set to commence from 11am on the LSL App. The lots on offer include 16 tractors, farm machinery, tools, plant and livestock equipment.
The catalogue and registration is now open on the LSL App. The auctioneer has said that punters must pay a €250 refundable deposit to bid.
Gates will be open for viewing on Thursday and Friday from 9am to 5pm and on the morning of the auction from 8am.
All COVID-19 protocols must be adhered to when viewing on site.
Some of the standout lots include a 2014 Claas Arion 620, a 2007 Landini Landpower 135, a 2005 New Holland TL100 with an MX loader and a 1994 Ford 8340.
