Hennessy Auctioneers are set to host their regular monthly online machinery auction on Saturday 23 July.

This will mark its second auction at its new auction yard at the old Portlaoise Equestrian Centre (Eircode R32 HY05).

The auction is set to commence at 10.30am sharp and will be held on the Livestock Live (LSL) platform. The lots on offer include a number of tractors, farm machinery, tools, plant and livestock equipment.

The catalogue and registration is now open on the LSL App. The auctioneer has said that punters must pay a €250 refundable deposit to bid. Gates will be open for viewing on Thursday and Friday from 9am to 6pm and on the morning of the auction from 8am.

Some of the standout lots include a 2012 Case IH JXU 85 with a Quicke Q41 front end loader and just 1,430 hours on the clock, a 2005 New Holland TS 115A 2WD with 5,300 hours with just one owner from new, a 2019 Zero Grazer ZG80 with just two seasons complete, a 2017 Horsch 3m disc harrow, a Kverneland ED85 Variwidth four furrow reversible plough, a recently restored 1978 Ford 4600 with a new cab, a 1998 John Deere 6210 with a Rossmore loader and 8,500 hours and an Abbey 3,000gal tandem-axle tanker.

Kverneland ED85 Variwidth four-furrow reversible plough.

