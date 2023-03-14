This one owner 2012 Massey Ferguson 5450 with 5,400 hours will be up for grabs.

Hennessy Auctioneers are set to host its regular monthly online machinery auction on Saturday, 18 March from 10am.

All lots are available for viewing at the firm’s auction yard, the old equestrian centre in Portlaoise (R32 HY05). Gates are open for viewing from 9am to 6pm today (Thursday 16 March), 10am to 3pm Friday St Patrick’s Day and again all-day Saturday from 8am.

Registration is now open and can be done via the LSL app, where the catalogue can also be viewed.

This 2009 McConnell PA6500T Hedge cutter will be going under the hammer.

This 2011 New Holland T6010 with a MX loader and 4,300 hours will be up for grabs.

This 2016 McHale Fusion 3 with 45k bales on the clock will be auctioned on Saturday.

Interested parties must pay the refundable fee of €250 upon registration.

Over 500 lots are on offer, with items including tractors, farm machinery, trailers and tools, as well as plant and livestock equipment.

This 2021 plated unused Broughan 20t dump trailer will draw a lot of attention at the sale.

This 2000 John Deere 6310 Premium with front linkage has had just one owner from new and has 7000 hours on the clock.

This very original 1972 Ford 5000 is actually a French import and will be going for sale Saturday.

Also offered will be a Chieftain tri-axle low loader.

Some of the highlight lots grabbing our attention include a 2012 one-owner Massey Ferguson 5450 with 5,400 hours, a one-owner 2000 John Deere 6310 Premium with front linkage and 7,000 hours, a very original 1972 Ford 5000 imported from France, a 2021 plated unused Broughan 20t dump trailer and a 2016 McHale Fusion 3 with 45,000 bales on the clock.