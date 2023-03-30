Beef editor Adam Woods welcomes students to Tullamore Farm as part of Agri Aware’s Walk and Talk farm walk series, which saw over 3,700 secondary school students visit farms as part of the Leaving Certificate curriculum for their agricultural science studies. \ Claire Nash
Tullamore Farm manager Shaun Diver talks to students in the lambing shed about sheep production systems, lambing and sheep health. \ Claire Nash
Beef editor Adam Woods talks about different beef systems and shows students AI straws as he talks breeding on Tullamore Farm. \ Claire Nash
Geoffrey Kennedy of Tirlán gets to grips with grassland management as he explains its importance to students from Terenure College in Co Dublin. \ Claire Nash
Young calves on straw at Tullamore Farm, where turnout has been stalled for another week due to unsettled weather. \ Claire Nash
Markets specialist Phelim O’Neill and agribusiness editor Lorcan Roche Kelly discuss international markets and the meat trade, as well as giving insights into potential careers in the agri-food sector. \ Claire Nash
Leaving Certificate agricultural science students had the opportunity to see up close the animals on the farm, ranging from calves to factory-fit stock. \ Claire Nash
Declan Marren discusses the dairy calf to beef system with students on Tullamore Farm. \ Claire Nash
Tullamore Farm manager Shaun Diver with AgriAware chair Alan Jagoe and visiting students last Thursday as over 400 students visited as part of Agri Aware's Farm Walk and Talk series. \ Claire Nash
A new lamb born on Tullamore Farm. \ Claire Nash
Sheep and schemes editor Darren Carty and Geoffrey Kennedy of Tirlán talk to students about the importance of grassland management using sample sods of different grasses. \ Claire Nash
Machinery specialist Peter Thomas Keaveny takes students through his machinery demo with a strong enfaces on farm safety. \ Claire Nash
Beef editor Adam Woods welcomes students to Tullamore Farm as part of Agri Aware’s Walk and Talk farm walk series, which saw over 3,700 secondary school students visit farms as part of the Leaving Certificate curriculum for their agricultural science studies. \ Claire Nash
Tullamore Farm manager Shaun Diver talks to students in the lambing shed about sheep production systems, lambing and sheep health. \ Claire Nash
Beef editor Adam Woods talks about different beef systems and shows students AI straws as he talks breeding on Tullamore Farm. \ Claire Nash
Geoffrey Kennedy of Tirlán gets to grips with grassland management as he explains its importance to students from Terenure College in Co Dublin. \ Claire Nash
Young calves on straw at Tullamore Farm, where turnout has been stalled for another week due to unsettled weather. \ Claire Nash
Markets specialist Phelim O’Neill and agribusiness editor Lorcan Roche Kelly discuss international markets and the meat trade, as well as giving insights into potential careers in the agri-food sector. \ Claire Nash
Leaving Certificate agricultural science students had the opportunity to see up close the animals on the farm, ranging from calves to factory-fit stock. \ Claire Nash
Declan Marren discusses the dairy calf to beef system with students on Tullamore Farm. \ Claire Nash
Tullamore Farm manager Shaun Diver with AgriAware chair Alan Jagoe and visiting students last Thursday as over 400 students visited as part of Agri Aware's Farm Walk and Talk series. \ Claire Nash
A new lamb born on Tullamore Farm. \ Claire Nash
Sheep and schemes editor Darren Carty and Geoffrey Kennedy of Tirlán talk to students about the importance of grassland management using sample sods of different grasses. \ Claire Nash
Machinery specialist Peter Thomas Keaveny takes students through his machinery demo with a strong enfaces on farm safety. \ Claire Nash
SHARING OPTIONS: