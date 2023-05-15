Farmers can market their animals on the Buy & Sell by Herdwatch

Herdwatch expects farmers in Ireland to trade 460,000 animals from farm to farm over the next three years, using its free internet trading platform.

The trading platform is included in the array of services offered to over 18,000 Herdwatch subscribers and it is also free to any farmer who downloads the Herdwatch app.

Farmers can market their animals on the Buy & Sell by Herdwatch portal, which includes verified data. This includes breed, age, movements, weights and other factors, allowing farmers to get the most out of their animals.

Farmers can also include images and a video with their listing. The animals are posted for sale 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and no commission is charged for animals sold through the portal.

CEO and co-founder of Herdwatch Fabien Peyaud has said that “we know the buying and selling of livestock can be a time-consuming activity for farmers, and now farmers can do that without even leaving the Herdwatch app”.