Poor pig prices, coupled with high feed costs, have hit margins in Dartan Hall Holdings Ltd, the company owned by Armagh brothers, Jim and Mark Wright, who operate one of the largest pig businesses in Ireland or the UK.

In the year ending 30 September 2022, Dartan Hall Holdings posted an operating loss of £4.23m, compared to a profit of £7.2m in the previous year. Turnover to the end of September 2022 was up £6m to stand at £93.1m, but costs were up by over £14m, leaving margins squeezed before allowing for administrative expenses.

As well as operating pig units across Ireland and Britain, the Wright brothers also run their own feed mill and have an anaerobic digestion facility outside Killylea.

In total, the company has 242 employees. Despite the recent loss, Dartan Hall Holdings remains in a healthy position, with net assets of £93.1m.

The largest subsidiary within the group is JMW Farms Ltd, which accounts for slightly over £70m of turnover, of which £58.6m is from the sale of pigs, with £11.3m from the sale of feed.

Just over 16% of turnover is generated in the Republic of Ireland.