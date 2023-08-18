The final catalogue for the upcoming Sheep Ireland 'Elite Multi-Breed Ram Sale' is being published on www.sheep.ie on Friday 18 August.

The sale, which takes place on Saturday 26 August at 11.30am in Tullamore Mart, is the largest catalogued ram sale taking place in Ireland in 2023, with in excess of 500 rams on offer.

The rams are from across 11 breeds, including Belclare, Beltex, Blue Faced Leicester, Border Leicester, Charollais, Easy Care, Hampshire Down, Rouge, Suffolk, Texel and Vendéen.

Sheep Ireland states that all rams will be physically inspected upon entry to the sale to “ensure any physically incorrect rams do not enter the ring for sale”.

Criteria

Sheep Ireland also states that the rams have passed several criteria in terms of genetic merit to make them the ‘most genetically elite rams in the country’. All rams in the sale are:

Rated as five-star on the €uroStar index for either the replacement or terminal index, with an adjoining accuracy (Acc) percentage figure of 50% or higher.

All rams are genomically tested and eligible for the Sheep Improvement Scheme.

Come from a flock with a data quality index (DQI) of at least 75%.

Categorised for scrapie status as type 1, 2 or 3.

Genetically linked in 2023.

Fully parentage verified.

Online bidding is available on the day via the Livestock Live sales platform. Patrons can contact Sheep Ireland on 023-882 0451 or e-mail ramsale@sheep.ie with any queries regarding the sale.