Over 8,000 farmers have been approved to purchase machinery, with almost 5,000 farmers already in receipt of payment.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said that the total expenditure under TAMS for low emission slurry spreading (LESS) equipment has amounted to €50,467,368.77.

Since the roll-out of the scheme in 2016, over 8,040 farmers have been approved to purchase machinery.

Minister McConalogue provided this information in response to a recent parliamentary question posed by Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy.

Committed

"The Department is fully committed to encouraging the use of low emission slurry spreading equipment.

"It has been a real success in recent years," the Minister said.

The Minister added that interest in grant aid so far for the purchase of LESS equipment under TAMS has been "very strong".

In relation to payments, the total number of applications approved and paid in respect of LESS equipment under TAMS to date is 4,991.

The total expenditure under TAMS in respect of LESS equipment is €50,467,368.77.

He also said that the overall average payment received by farmers to date is €9,950.19.

2018 saw the highest overall average payment of €12,198.47.

The average payment per year is shown in Table 1.