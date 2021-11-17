Over €60,000 has been raised to date for Cian’s Kennels by a number of fundraisers, including one which is powered by milk.

Longford dairy farmer Mike Magan was among a group who cycled from Malin to Mizen to raise funds for the service.

Cian’s Kennels is a charitable organisation set up in memory of Cian Neary, a 15-year-old boy who passed away in 2019.

The charity aims to provide kennelling facilities close to the children’s hospital in Dublin and is currently working with the DSPCA for these services.