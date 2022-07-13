Over 60 dogs have been entered for Bonniconlon’s sheep dog trials which are taking place this Sunday 17 July.

The showgrounds, located just outside Ballina in Co Mayo, will for the first time, host the trials as a separate event to its annual show which takes place on the August bank holiday.

Bonniconlon show chair John O’Hara told the Irish Farmers Journal that at the minute there are 60 entries for Sunday and handlers can also enter on the day.

The first class starts at 8.30am with the open senior class taking priority followed by open intermediate and beginners.

Martin Greavy, chief organiser said that the trials are in conjunction with Clew Bay Sheepdog Club.

“It is €10 to enter your dog and there are prizes for first to sixth in the senior, and first to third for the intermediate and beginners, respectively.”