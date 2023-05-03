Provisional estimates released by DAERA suggest that Total Income From Farming (TIFF) in NI hit a record £605m in 2022, up 17.4% on the previous year.

It is a far cry from the situation in 2015 and 2016 (and in a number of years prior to that) when the TIFF figure was actually less than direct farm payments of around £300m.

Without these payments, NI farmers would have been loss-making in those years.

The DAERA analysis also includes estimates for income by type of farm, and while the average is projected to be up 10%, it is not a consistent income boost across all sectors – some are likely to experience an income hit, as they struggle to keep up with rising costs.

Output

In terms of output from farms in 2022, the biggest increase is seen in dairy, with higher milk prices contributing to a 40% rise from the sector, leaving it at £1.13bn, which is over one-third of the NI total of £3.07bn.

The output from cattle (beef) was up 16% to £603m, with poultry also up 16% to finish at £376m.

Pigs were up 24% to £259m, eggs up 18% to £148m, field crops rose 31% to total £109m, and sheep were up 6% to finish at £106m.

Added into those output figures are direct payments, which are estimated to total £297m in 2022, which is actually 4% lower than the 2021 figure.

In that year, £15.49m of leftover funding from a COVID-19 income support scheme was added to farm direct payments.

Inputs

While output was up significantly in 2022, so were costs, with gross inputs estimated by DAERA to be up 24% at £2.18bn, of which 54% was accounted for by feed.

Other main costs include machinery expenses which increased 31% to total £208m, and fertilisers and lime, which jumped 102% to hit £194m.

In its publication, DAERA also includes forecasts for incomes by farm type in 2022/23 based on results from the NI Farm Business Survey.

The data should be treated with some caution as it is based on a snapshot of around 300 farms, and in some of the farm types there are low numbers involved.

The survey also relies on data from farms that have more than 0.5 standard labour requirements, however, the likes of dairy farms included in the survey tend to be much larger than beef and sheep farms, so farm incomes will inevitably be much greater. On average across the farms in the survey, the accounting year finishes in mid-February.

For 2022/23, the estimates suggest it is dairy farms that have seen a big income boost, rising from £83,190 to £132,305, a 59% increase.

Pig and mixed farm incomes are projected to be largely unchanged, while cereal farm incomes are estimated to be down 33% at £82,643. Beef and sheep farms have the biggest income hit, with those in the less favoured area down 66% to £7,927 and lowland farms down 54% to £11,103. In both cases, increases in beef prices have been insufficient to offset higher input costs.

A detailed report on farm incomes will be published in June 2023.

Read more

Poots confirms over £300m of direct payments