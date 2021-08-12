The tobacco worth €700,000 was found in a load marked as 'potatoes' at Dublin Port on 11 August.\Revenue

On 11 August, Revenue officers seized over 1,120kg worth of roll-your-own tobacco at Dublin Port.

The ‘Flandria’ tobacco was smuggled into the country in a load manifested as ‘potatoes’ and has an estimated retail value of over €700,000.

It represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €560,000.

Container search

The tobacco was discovered when officers searched a container that had arrived into Dublin Port on a vessel from Rotterdam.

Carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, the search led to the discovery of the tobacco concealed within a load manifested as ‘potatoes’. Investigations are ongoing.

The seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.