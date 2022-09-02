A batch of Aber and Sufftex ewe lambs for the sale at 2pm on Saturday 3 September.

The Carrick Prolific Ewe Lamb Group sale returns to the Showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, for the fourth annual sale this Saturday 3 September at 2pm.

The multi-breed sale will see over 700 lambs on offer, with something that will suit nearly all systems, including Suffolk, New Zealand Suffolk, Sufftex, Belclare, Aber, Texel-cross, Mule and Cheviot-cross lambs.

The group says that all lambs are selected to breed this season. This is the first year the sale has moved to a Saturday sale to help accommodate part-time farmers.

Sligo Cancer Support Centre

On the day, a number of lambs, donated by some of the group's breeders, will be auctioned in aid of local Sligo farmer Jimmy Currid’s fundraiser for Sligo Cancer Support Centre.

Jimmy, a well-known north-Sligo sheep farmer, aims to raise €60,000 for charity for his 60th birthday. As part of the fundraiser, Jimmy will cycle from Sligo to Croagh Patrick before climbing the Reek.