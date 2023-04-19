This 2014 Valtra T203 with 7,500 hours and Quicke Q65 front loader is sure to attract attention.

Hennessy Auctioneers is set to host its regular monthly online machinery auction on Saturday 22 April from 10am.

The auction is scheduled to take place at the firm’s auction yard, the old equestrian centre in Portlaoise (R32 HY05). So far, over 700 lots have been entered for the sale, with a number of special dispersal sale items included.

All lots are available for viewing from 9am to 6pm today (Thursday 20 April) and again on the morning of the auction from 8am. Interested parties must register and pay the refundable fee of €250.

Items include tractors, farm machinery, trailers and tools, as well as plant and livestock equipment. Registration is now open and can be done via the LSL app, where the catalogue can also be viewed.

Highlights

Some of the many highlight lots grabbing our attention include a 2014 Valtra T203 with 7,500 hours and Quicke Q65 front loader, a 2008 Volvo L90F loading shovel, a 1991 Valmet 8750 with 17,000 hours, a 2014 Hitachi Zaxis 130 with 7,500 hours, a Lely Hibiscus 745 twin-rotor rake, a Lely 12 rotor tedder and a 2007 McConnel 6500T hedge cutter.