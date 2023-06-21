This 2000 New Holland 8360 will go under the hammer.

Hennessy Auctioneers’ June monthly machinery auction will take place on Saturday 24 June from 10am.

This month’s sale includes a number of special dispersal sales on behalf of farmers from counties Carlow, Wicklow, Laois and Leitrim. So far, over 700 lots are catalogued to be sold.

This Toyota five-seater crew cab Land Cruiser is included in the sale.

Abbey VF1000 diet feeder.

2020 JPM 14t dump trailer.

The online auction will be broadcast via LSL from the firm’s auction yard, located on the premises of the old equestrian centre in Portlaoise (R32 HY05).

All lots can be viewed from 9am to 6pm today (Thursday 22 June), Friday and again on the morning of the auction from 8am. Interested parties must register and pay the refundable fee of €250.

This 2014 Komatsu 5.5t mini digger comes complete with three buckets.

2003 JCB 532-120 telehandler.

18ft Redrock silage trailer.

Items so far entered include a range of tractors, farm machinery, trailers and tools, as well as plant and livestock handling equipment.

Further lots and information can be got on the Hennessy Auctioneers Machinery Auctions Facebook page.

2005 Hitachi Zaxis 130 digger.

Claas Volto 670 six-rotor tedder.