Some €71.1m has been allocated for Knowledge Transfer (KT) schemes in the next CAP. There will be a farm safety training element to the new KT scheme. European Innovation Partnerships (EIPs) will receive €36.1m in the next CAP. This will see more schemes like the Pearl Mussel Project, BRIDE scheme and Duncannon Blue Flag Farming scheme rolled out between 2023 and 2027. Minister of State Pippa Hackett said the new flagship agri-environment scheme will build on the EIP “model and expertise”.
