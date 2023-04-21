Machair on the Mullet Peninsula, Co Mayo. \ National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS)

Approval has been granted by the European Commission for a new EU LIFE project which has a total budget of €7.4m, Minister of State for heritage and electoral reform Malcolm Noonan has announced.

Some €5.7m of this funding for the new project, LIFE on Machair, is EU LIFE programme funding.

The project seeks to improve the conservation condition of Ireland’s machair habitats and the ecological conditions for the species it supports by working positively with local farming communities in Donegal, Mayo and Galway.

Machair is a coastal habitat characterised by a plain of lime-rich, wind-blown sand that is unique to the north and west of Ireland and Scotland.

Typical vegetation

The typical flower-rich vegetation of machair is traditionally maintained through low-intensity livestock grazing, but is susceptible to pressures from recreational activities and over-grazing.

Machair ecosystems provide an important refuge for pollinators and threatened breeding wader bird species, such as dunlin, lapwing and redshank.

Working with project partners the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Teagasc and Fáilte Ireland, the LIFE On Machair project will seek to build on the successes of locally adapted programmes, including European Innovation Partnerships (EIP), in assisting farmers and other stakeholders to create resilience within rural communities in the light of our biodiversity and climate crises.

Focus

It will focus on nine special areas of conservation (SACs) and four special protection areas (SPAs) in counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway.

A voluntary results-based payment scheme will be linked to the quality of the habitat, putting the landowner, their skills, expertise and knowledge of their land central to the development of this project.

“The award of this funding is a very positive development in addressing the urgent need for conservation and restoration of biodiversity in our coastal areas.

"I am hopeful that this project will help conserve Ireland’s unique machair systems, while also supporting coastal rural communities, providing employment opportunities and an important financial injection," Minister Noonan said.