Cheffins Auctioneers are set to host a hybrid online and on-site sale of over 80 classic and vintage tractors on Saturday 2 April, at Mullaghbawn, Newry, Northern Ireland. The tractors will be sold on behalf of collector Aidan Strain.

The collection was begun by Aidan in the 1990s, with a focus on Massey Fergusons, David Browns, Fords and Internationals. It now features 81 tractors, as well as various vehicles, implements and spares. It’s understood the collection is being sold to allow for growth of Aidan’s business, Aidan Strain Electrical Engineering Ltd.

Highlights of the sale include a 1963 Doe Triple D, which has undergone a recent restoration and has a pre-sale estimate of £50,000-£60,000; a 1950s David Brown 50D, which has an estimate of £30,000-£35,000; a 1960s County 654 with an estimate of £25,000-£30,000; a 1970s Roadless 115 with an estimate of £15,000-£18,000; a 1953 Roadless B450 with an estimate of £14,000-£16,000; and a 1970s Massey Ferguson 135 four-wheel drive, which is estimated to sell for £18,000-£22,000.

Aidan said: “I was born on a farm, and as soon as I could I started buying up tractors from the 1960s and 1970s, ones which we used during my childhood.

“I have been growing this collection now for over 30 years, and I always knew that when I reached my mid-60s I would have to sell up.

“Other things in life have now taken over and I want someone else to be able to enjoy them.”

This 1970s Roadless 115 has a pre-sale estimate of £15,000-£18,000.

This 1953 McCormick International B450 has a pre-sale estimate of £14,000-£16,000.