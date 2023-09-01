Any farmer who wishes to purchase fertiliser, including lime, must be registered. \ Donal O' Leary

Over 90,000 farmers have signed up to the national fertiliser database, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

The Minister welcomed the level of engagement with registration and urged remaining farmers to sign up.

From Friday, any farmer or other professional fertiliser end user who wishes to purchase fertiliser, including lime, must be registered on agfood.ie.

The Department has described registration as a very straightforward and simple process, whereby farmers or their agents can register.

'Phenomenal engagement'

Minister McConalogue said: “I thank every farmer that has registered for the national fertiliser database.

"There has been phenomenal engagement with the new system by farmers and their agents, which further demonstrates farmers' willingness to embrace positive changes. Registration is a very simple process.

"I encourage those who have yet to register to do so as soon as possible to avoid any potential disruption to their farming operations."

Requirements

The legislative requirements on the sale and import of fertiliser also come into force from Friday 1 September.

Around 1,000 fertiliser economic operators (merchants and farmers) have registered on the database.

From Friday 1 September, all fertiliser imports into the State must be notified to the database (within 72 hours of import) and all data on fertiliser transactions must be recorded by fertiliser economic operators.

Department officials will be available at the Ploughing Championships to assist with any queries or difficulties regarding registration or use of the database.