Some 94% of people who took part in an Agri Aware survey said they believed Irish agriculture was important to the economy, with 75% of people stating it was "extremely important".

A total of 1,003 people took part in the survey, which was carried out by Red C.

According to Agri Aware, this is a significant rise since 2007 of 72% and since 2017 of 88%, when these surveys were previously conducted.

Some 87% of participants also believed that the countryside is an important part in attracting tourists to Ireland.

Disconnect

The survey highlights the knowledge gap emerging between the public and farming, Agri Aware said.

Only 11% of those asked think Irish schoolchildren have a good understanding of farming, with the number rising to just 16% among adults.

Spending time on farms and experienceing agriculture is viewed by almost half of respondents as the best way to increase awareness, and learn more about farming.

Some 78% of people who took part in the survey agreed that farm investments are important to improve greenhouse gas emissions and water quality.

Disconnect

Agri Aware chair Alan Jagoe said: “There is obvious concern about a potential disconnect between the public and where their food comes from, but it is great to see the importance of agriculture is not lost on the Irish public.

“Agriculture has always played such a pivotal role in Ireland socially and economically, so it is important to us that continues to be recognised.

“Some public environmental concerns are inevitable, but we are confident in the measures farmers are taking as we continue to produce the most sustainable animal products in the western world keeping top-quality food on the plates of Irish consumers.”