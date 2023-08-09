Compared to the same period last year, there were 577 cattle reported missing and 16 stolen in this period in 2022. \ Donal O'Leary

Some 917 cattle were reported stolen or missing during the first six months of the year, according to the Department of Agriculture.

In total, 866 cattle were reported missing, while 51 cattle were reported stolen.

The county with the largest cohort of cattle reported missing was Louth, with 153 cattle reported to have gone astray.

Another 149 cattle were reported missing in Limerick. Meath was third on the list with 136 cattle reported missing by farmers in the county.

Cork had the largest number of cattle reported stolen at 20. The rebel county had another 26 cattle reported missing.

Kerry had seven cattle reported stolen, while the remaining reports of stolen cattle took place in Sligo, Roscommon, Meath, Mayo, Monaghan, Longford, Limerick, Leitrim and Louth.

Beef cattle

Beef cattle aged between 24 and 30 months represented the largest cohort of cattle reported stolen.

There were 14 cattle reported stolen in this category with 11 cattle reported stolen between the ages of three and 24 months and seven cattle over 36 months.

This brings the total number of beef cattle reported stolen to 32.

In terms of dairy stock, there were fewer stolen compared to beef cattle.

Some 19 dairy animals were stolen out of the 51 cattle reported stolen so far.

Compared to the same period last year, there were 577 cattle reported missing and 16 stolen in this period in 2022. This is an increase of 54% year-on-year.

Recovered

Of the 51 cattle reported stolen, one has been reported as recovered, the Department confirmed. Of the 866 cattle reported missing 17 have been reported as recovered, it stated.