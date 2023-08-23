The Department of Agriculture seized 557 sheep from farms last year. \ Philip Doyle

The Department of Agriculture seized a total of 931 livestock from farmers in 2022, new figures reveal.

A spokesperson said the department found it necessary to remove animals from farms on 26 separate occasions last year. Livestock were seized in Carlow, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Limerick, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo, Wexford and Westmeath.

A total of 355 cattle were seized by Department officials, along with 557 sheep and 19 goats. There were also 30 horses taken off farmers or landowners over the same 12-month period.

In the first half of this year, the Department seized livestock from farmers on nine occasions, in counties Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Meath, Monaghan and Waterford.

Department investigations led to 42 cattle, 374 sheep and one pig being seized from farms. There were also 10 horses removed over the same period.