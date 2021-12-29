This 2002 New Holland TS90 with 9,000 hours and a Tanco loader sold for €31,600.

Overseas buyers were on hand to scoop up a number of collectable Ford and Fordson tractors at a machinery clearance auction which recently took place at the Corrin Event Centre in Cork.

This was the second such machinery auction of its kind held by the Cork mart this year.

The red weather warnings had an effect on auction entries, but the inclement weather conditions certainly had no effect on buyers’ appetite on the night.

This restored Ford 5000 sold to an English buyer for €21,000.

With 160 lots, the sale boasted an 82% clearance rate. Over 250 registered online bidders and 60 ringside bidders battled it out on the night to secure lots.

English buyers were active at the sale, securing several of the top-priced collectable lots. Such lots included a restored Ford 5000 selling at €21,000, a Ford TW 20 which sold for €14,800 and a Fordson Super Major which sold for €5,950, all finding homes across the Irish Sea.

This Ford TW20 was sold to an overseas buyer for €14,800.

Other prices at the sale included €31,600 for a 2002 New Holland TS90 with 9,000 hours and a Tanco loader, €5,800 for a tidy International 784 and €4,800 for a 14ft Ifor Williams livestock trailer.

A tidy 2008-built tandem-axle Dooley cattle trailer was sold for €15,400, while a very clean Ford 2600 made €5,100, which was followed by another Fordson Super Major which sold at €7,050. The mart has announced it will be holding another sale at the end of February or into early March.

Other lots

This tidy 2008 built tandem axle Dooley cattle trailer was sold for €15,400.

This Fordson Super Major sold for €7,050.

This very clean Ford 2600 was sold for €5,100.

This tidy International 784 sold for €5,800.