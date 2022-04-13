The drive among farmers to grow and utilise as much grass as possible has helped identify older and underperforming paddocks that are in need of rejuvenation. Poor grass quality, poor grazeouts and a slow response to fertiliser are all telltale signs that intervention is needed.

If you’re looking to give your pasture a new lease of life, the traditional plough, till and sow method is not the only option. As with most situations, there is no one-fits-all solution. Depending on the situation and where there is still a good percentage of perennial ryegrasss in the sward, stitching in new seed without taking a paddock out of production can provide good results at a reduced cost.